Malawi National Sports Council Set for YSEP

By Twimepoki Mangani

YSEP host families in a seminar ahead of the incoming volunteers in September

Lilongwe, August 10, Mana: Malawi National Sports Council says is geared to begin this year’s Youth Sports Exchange Programme (YSEP) with volunteers from Norwegian Agency for Exchange Cooperation (NOREC).

The council recently held a seminar with old and new host families which prepared them for the incoming volunteers.

In an interview Sports Development Manager, Ruth Mzengo, hailed YSEP for the initiative, stating that it is a success since host families in Malawi have constantly shown support.

“The volunteers from either Norway or Zambia use YSEP as a point of entry into the community.

“The aspect of culture is heavily emphasized during the programme because we work with young people who are integrated into different countries and in due process, individuals learn through sport, culture or any other area,” Mzengo said.

She further said the young coaches who will be in Malawi for 10 months will be administering Physical Education (PE) in primary schools since the standards are currently poor.

Speaking separately, Central Region Coordinator for YSEP, Wiza Msowoya, a former volunteer to Norway recalled his experience in Norway where he learnt more in managing sports.

“My integration in Norway was a challenge, it was an environment with a different culture but I was able to blend in.

“Through YSEP, the goal of improving sports and culture is fulfilled because cultural factors that influence better management of sports in each country are discovered,” Msowoya said.

Mphatso Kassam, who hosted a volunteer before, said he looked forward to sharing a home with another volunteer following a previous interesting experience.

“The last time we hosted a 23-year-old volunteer, we didn’t have many challenges in as much as people are indeed different.

“It was pleasant to host her, we were also able to learn from her culture, and I hope we also taught her our culture,” he said.

Five volunteers from Norway and two from Zambia will join their seven (7) Malawian families in September. They will participate in the Malawi Academy Sports Programme by the council where young people from ages of 6-18 will be introduced to sports.

Malawi National Council of Sports is sending out Malawian volunteers as follows: one girl to Norway for tennis coaching and one boy and two girls to Zambia.

The programme, funded by Fredskorpset, is part of the Norwegian Foreign Department and has existed since 1982. Malawi joined in 2017 to assist young leaders to improve their competence.