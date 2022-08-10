spot_img
Latest

PAC Sends Back OPC Deligates…’We Want the Big Fish’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has sent back Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet Janet Banda who was delegated to represent Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba at a meeting which was scheduled for this morning.

PAC has insisted that they want to engage Zamba herself as head of the civil service and not her deputy.

PAC chairperson Mark Bottomani said they have asked Parliament secretariat to reschedule a meeting with Zamba before the 29th of this month.

“There are a number of issues we would like to discuss with her as head of the civil service and this is why we scheduled this meeting” said Bottomani in an interview.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

