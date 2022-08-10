spot_img
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Engineer James Mambulu to Chair National Water Resources Authority Board

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Office of the President and Cabinet has instituted a new Board of Directors for the National Water Resources Authority (NWRA), chaired by Engineer, James Mambulu.

NWRA Public Relations Officer, Peter Banda, has confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online.

According to Banda, more appointments including that of vice chairperson will be made during a meeting to be organized by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

Banda further said during the meeting, members of sub-committees for the authority will be elected.

Engineer Theresa Mkandawire, Yankho Mataya and Michael Chimaliza have been appointed as new members of the new board.

The appointment of the new board comes barely three months after Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia dissolved WRA board.

NWRA was established to promote the judicious and sustainable management, conservation, use and control of water resources and acquisition and regulation of rights to use water

