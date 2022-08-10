Airtel Malawi Customers Asked to Be Vigilant

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, August 10, Mana: Airtel Malawi has asked its customers to stay vigilant against fraudsters by not sharing their mobile money details to third parties in response to increase in cases of mobile money fraud cases in the country,.

In an interview Wednesday in Blantyre, Marketing Director for Airtel, Thokozani Sande said as a company they acknowledged that fraudsters with a promise however to increase security.

“We are continuously sensitizing our consumers to be very careful, by not sharing their pin codes or details of their mobile money wallets or even their bank accounts to anyone else as such details are meant to be private,” she said.

Sande added that there are some things which as a company they could do to protect the consumers but at the end of the day the consumer has the biggest responsibility to protect themselves.

Commenting on the same, Minister of Information and Digitalization, Gospel Kazako said government does not want people to think that the digital space was not safe, but that people should be able to transact in a free and safe way.

He said: “As government through Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority, we are looking into it to make sure that these fraudsters are caught. We are not happy when people make calls with intentions of defrauding people”.

Kazako said that government was investing a lot of money in a technology that would register all mobile phones using Malawian networks; an initiative which would scale up efforts to trace fraudsters.