‘Cyclone Nepotism’ hits Ministry of Agriculture

As the nation is waiting for commencement dates of new calendar for AIP not forgetting the much touted reforms at ADMARC, the Ministry of Agriculture has decided to reshuffle its top layer managers through unprecedented “political overhaul” as critical Head of Departments have been shoved from being Directors at Ministry’s headquarters to various stations simply because they come from southern region.

The demoted directors are those from the main ‘engine room’ Departments in the Ministry.

Some of the directors who have fallen victims are seasoned researcher who was a Director of Research Services and now demoted to Bvumbwe Research Station, a long time Director of Crops Development who has been demoted to Makoka Research Station, a seasoned livestock Department Director has been demoted from the position of Director of Livestock to Mikolongwe Veterinary College and the recent Controller of Agricultural Technical Services to has been kicked out to be a mere station officer at Fisheries.

This comes on heels that President Chakwera had appointed 4 Principal Secretaries against his own pledge to save the resources.

Reports are rife that this is just a tip of an iceberg as more “political reshuffles” are in the pipeline to chop those who are perceived to be questioning some strategic decision imposed on them.

This is all happening when the Ministry is lacking strategic direction in handling the food security issues, reforming ADMARC, rolling out AIP and revitalizing NFRA due to political interference.