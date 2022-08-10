Public Institutions Must be Accountable to Public -Kazako

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, August 10, Mana: Government has said all public institutions need to be accountable to public, consumers and firms that they serve.

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Gospel Kazako made the remarks Wednesday during Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Open Day at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said when public institutions are accountable; they would be able to provide a better service delivery to their consumers.

Kazako said that regulating such a critical sector of our economy cannot be left in the hands of Government and MACRA to do good service.

The Minister added it was important that regulating the sector was done through interfacing with all players in the sector.

“It is no secret therefore that Information Communication Technology (ICT) is now a basic need and a stepping stone to attain higher milestones in all the sectors of our economy. The realization of the aspiration for this country towards wealth creation, urbanization and industrialization will surely be enabled by the adoption of various ICT solutions,” Kazako noted.

He said these Open Days would provide a golden opportunity to review and analyze how our communications sector was being regulated but to be informed of the various opportunities that are in this sector.

Kazako added MACRA interface with licensees, consumers and the public solidify government conviction of servant leadership and by extension servant government and servant public service.

He said government expects that these open days are conducted in a very transparent, respectful and accommodating manner.

The Minister commended MACRA for this initiative saying the expectations of government are that such interactions would be normalized to develop the communications sector.

Board Member of MACRA, Alekeni Menyani said MACRA Open Days have been necessitated by the growing demands of communication services.

He said the mandate conferred on MACRA to ensure that as far as practicable reliable and affordable communication services are made available throughout the country.

Menyani pointed out that these open days are a forum where regulator together with line Ministry of Information and Digitalization would interface with its licensees, potential licensees, and consumers of ICT services on issues that are pertinent to the growth of the industry.

Director General of MACRA, Daud Suleman said the country was making tremendous strides when it comes to digital inclusion through affordable ICT services.

He said this was most notably in the change of data tariff by our mobile network providers through such products like Pamtsetse and Mofaya bundles.

“We understand that we still have a long way to go in bridging the digital divide, but I would like to assure you that we are in the right direction,” Suleman said.

This is the second time MACRA is holding an open day and the first one was conducted in Blantyre last week.