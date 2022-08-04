DPP Tears Apart Hiring of MCP Bootlicker Mpesi As MEC Chief Elections Officer

CHIPUNGU: We are surprised

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it is surprised with appointment of Andrew Mpesi, as the new Chief Elections officer for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

This follows the confirmation of Mpesi by MEC after he emerged successful during interview conducted by the commission.

Speaking to MIJ FM Chimwemwe Chipungu, national organizing secretary for DPP- said the party is surprised because the person is a deep rooted Malawi Cpngress Party (MCP) supporter.

Chipungu said as Malawians not just DPP- they are concerned since there is an election coming in 2025 , saying this is a strategy to disrupt a democratic election that is coming.

However, Yusuf Mwawa, acting publicity secretary for United Democratic Front- UDF – said the party expects that the new MEC CEO will be working towards making sure that the electoral commission is impartial in its activities. –MIJ ONLINE