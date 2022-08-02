Malawi’s Gospel Artists Light Up Imago Dei Tour in Tanzania

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe August Mana: Two of Malawi’s gospel artist, Samuel Mjura Mkandawire and Paul Kachala delivered powerful and heart felt performances in Tanzania during the Imago Dei tour.

Mkandawire and Kachala were invited to Dar Es Salaam by Minister Paul Clement, a renown international gospel musician to serenade the Imago Dei tour which until Sunday July 31, was held in various locations in the city.

Prior to the tour both artists expressed their hype for the tour. Mjura Mkandawire lamented that he was looking forward to a great worship experience within a gathering from people of all nations communing to lift the name of Jesus while Kachala said, he was super excited to be in Tanzania.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) while in Tanzania, Samuel Mjura Mkandawire said that he lavished the moments of ministration during the tour as he also discovered and enjoyed the unity established among the saints.

“The imago Dei tour was a great experience, because we had a great time worshipping God and It has taught me that we have more things that unite us than those that divides us,” he said.

Mjura Mkandawire further appreciated the worship set done by Paul Clement describing it as an excellent experience yet impactful, and he singled out several performers who demonstrated that Tanzania’s musical scene has a bright future.

“Paul Clément’s ministration was so powerful and to top that the bands he played with were also very good and from what I witnessed all I can say is that Tanzania is headed for great things. I also enjoyed acts done by Joel Lwaga and a group called Maksudi as I consider these to have been some of the standout performers,” Mkandawire said.

Paul Kachala stormed the stage with his brown acoustic guitar, accompanied by a backing vocal team of singers and together they delivered a spirit filled yet energetic show. Kachala sung Your great name by Todd Dulaney and his songs Mwayenera and Palibe which were both translated into Swahili.

Sam Mjura showed absolute command over his vocals, leading the audience into moments of worship through his songs zikomo and none greater. He also did a hymn in Swahili and a Tanzanian version of the song Zikomo.

The Imago Dei tour which run from July 3 until July 31, was held in 8 provinces of the country beginning at Songea, Sumbawanga, Kigoma, shinyanga, Kahama, Tabora, Dodoma and Dar Es Salaam. The tour centred around visits to schools missions and other selected venues.