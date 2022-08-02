Free Sewer Line Connections End September

By Tione Andsen

Nyando- free sewer line connections will end by September 30, 2022 pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Lilongwe, August 2, Mana: Residents of Area 47 and 49 in Lilongwe have until September 30, 2022 to have free sewer line connections.

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Water and Sanitation Project Coordinator, Cleaverson Nyando has disclosed this Tuesday in Lilongwe on the progress of Lilongwe Water Board under Lilongwe Water and Sanitation project.

He said Area 47 and 49 residents are required to fill in consent forms for the connection of sewer line and submit them to Lilongwe City Council before the start dates.

“The commencement of free household connections for Areas 49 is August 3, 2022 and Area 47 is August 8, 2022. The sewer connection is only to houses that are close to the installed sewer line,” Nyando said.

He added that the projects was offering free connections to households within newly constructed lines and the offer would be up to September 30, 2022.

The Project Coordinator added that laying of sewer lines and rehabilitation of Kauma Wastewater Plant are at 90 percent completion and contractor, UNIK was finalizing the main truck lines in Area 47 and 49, so that household could connect to the sewer line.

“Overall progress including household connections is 87 percent completion, UNIK has been paid 61 percent of the contract sum of US$ 14 million,” Nyando explained.

One of the block leaders in Area 49 New Gulliver, Gertrude Ngalande said the residents have responded positive by collected the consent forms in order to have their houses connected to the sewer line.

“We communicated to the residents on the free sewer connection deadline for our area last week and we are expecting that all the residents will adhere to the call to fill the consent forms,” she said.

The Project is installing sewer lines in Area 1 (Falls Estate), Area 47 (Sector 3 and 4) and Area 49 (Old and New Gulliver).