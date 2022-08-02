HRCC Salutes Chakwera for Condemning Namiwa’s Abduction

By Monica Tambala

MALAWI PRESIDENT LAZARUS CHAKWERA

Lilongwe, MANA: The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and its entire network of 97 members, has saluted President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, for his decisiveness in condemning the abduction of Sylvester Namiwa.

In a statement dated 1 August 2022, signed by HRCC Board Chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba and Desmond Nqumayo Mhango, a Board Member, the HRCC has expressed its gratitude to the first citizen together with the nation at large, for voicing out their concerns, numerous calls and appeals made to relevant authorities on Namiwa’s abduction.

“Abduction is a serious offense and the nation was at risk of generating into chaos and lawlessness had Namiwa lost his life. The obvious suspect would have been the Tonse Administration and its leadership given that he was allegedly abducted a day before holding nationwide demonstrations to push for the President to remove his immunity towards persecution.

“We thank God that he was found alive and our fears have been allayed,” reads part of the statement.

The HRCC however have put it plainly that the nation needs to reflect on the anger, misbelief, fear and anxiety it was plunged into when the alleged abduction was announced as Namiwa being found alive is not enough to bury the matter.

The Human Rights Consultative Committee has therefore demanded that the matter be taken seriously and brought to its logical conclusion citing the failed cases of Honourable Kunkuyu and that of Honourable Kamlepo Kaluwa.

“We would like to plead with the law enforcers to unflinchingly interrogate this matter and ensure that the truth for once is known to the public. We impress on the Head of State and Tonse administration to do everything possible to get to the bottom of the matter.

“The image and reputation that would have gravely been affected was that of the nation and the President in particular hence it is only right and proper that Malawians be told the truth,” reads the statement in part.

The committee has further called on Malawi Police to utilize the CCTV footages from Crown Hotel which ably captured the abductors when they first grabbed a wrong person pointing out that the thugs need to be identified and face the arm of the law.