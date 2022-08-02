spot_img
spot_img
31.8 C
New York
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

‘Sattered’ Police IG in Parliament Wednesday

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police Inspector General Designate Merlin Yolamu will appear before the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament tomorrow on Wednesday.

This comes amidst media reports that she was at the centre of arms deals involving Zuneth Sattar, a scandal which saw George Kainja packing.

PAC Chairperson, Joyce Chitsulo, says this is standard practice where they will interview her and, thereafter, recommend confirmation in parliament on Friday.

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera appointed Yolamu as new police chief replacing Kainja.

Previous articleChakwera Given 5 Days to Step Down: ‘A Malawi Akulira, Mr. President Tulani Pansi Udindo’
Next articleHRCC Salutes Chakwera for Condemning Namiwa’s Abduction
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc