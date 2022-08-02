‘Sattered’ Police IG in Parliament Wednesday

Police Inspector General Designate Merlin Yolamu will appear before the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament tomorrow on Wednesday.

This comes amidst media reports that she was at the centre of arms deals involving Zuneth Sattar, a scandal which saw George Kainja packing.

PAC Chairperson, Joyce Chitsulo, says this is standard practice where they will interview her and, thereafter, recommend confirmation in parliament on Friday.

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera appointed Yolamu as new police chief replacing Kainja.