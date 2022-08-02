Chakwera Given 5 Days to Step Down: ‘A Malawi Akulira, Mr. President Tulani Pansi Udindo’

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the banner Action Against Political Immunity Network (API) has given Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera a 5 days ultimatum to step down for failing to fulfill campaign promises.

The ultimatum was given on Tuesday during Anti-president Dr. Chakwera’s demonstrations held in Blantyre in which hundreds of peaceful protesters marched from Kamuzu Upper Stadium to Blantyre District Commissioners Office to deliver a petition.

Speaking after presenting a petition to President Chakwera through Blantyre District Councils Director of Administration Hastings Dowe, a representative for the AIP and Concerned Citizens Steve Chimwaza said Chakwera has only two options to resign or call for a referendum.

Among others, Chimwaza cited high levels of corruption, nepotism, selective justice, poor economic policies and high cost of living as some of the major reasons they are calling for Chakwera’s resignation.

CHIMWAZA: We are giving Chakwera Five Days to Resign

“We are giving President Chakwera five days to resign or call for a referendum failing which we will mobilize people to hold vigils at State House,” said Chimwaza adding that: “ Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administrations have failed Malawians miserably. Malawians have lost trust in Chakwera due to his naked lies and empty promises.

President Reverend Dr. Chakwera is on the record to have promised Malawians during the June 2020 presidential elections campaign that he would resign if he fails to meet people’s expectations after two years.

KAZAKO: Chakwera too busy to resign

However, Government Spokesperson Gospel Kazako recently told the media that President Dr. Chakwera cannot resign as he is ‘too busy fixing’ the country.

According to Kazako, who is also Minister of Information, the duty of fixing the country cannot be done within a space of two years.

API comprises Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI), The Pan African Education Network (PACENET), Concerned Citizens, The Centre for Democracy Watch (DCW), The Mzuzu and Karonga Youth Caucuses and some human Rights activists.