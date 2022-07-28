Release Abducted Activist Namiwa before Sunset – Activist Salamu 

A renowned activist and social media influencer, Rodney Salamu, has called for the release of Rights activist Sylvester Namiwa of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) who was abducted yesterday by suspected ‘state machinery’.

Fearless Salamu made the demand through a short video clip made available to the publication a short while ago saying the abductors must release Namiwa before the sunset today.

According to Salamu, the abduction of Namiwa, who is also a critic of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration, is a threat to country’s multi-party democracy.

SALAMU: Threat to democracy

“This is not the democracy we fought for,” said Salamu while calling upon the Inspector General of Police and all security agencies to bring to book all culprits connected to the abduction.

Various human rights groups including Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa are threatening to hold the Chakwera-led government accountable if anything bad happens to Namiwa.

They suspect Namiwa has been abducted for organizing protests pushing for removal of presidential immunity and exposing suspected careless plunder of public resources by senior government officials.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com