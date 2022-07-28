Abducted Human Rights Activist Namiwa Found Alive

NAMIWA:

Rights activist Sylvester Namiwa of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) who was abducted yesterday has been found alive at Nathenje in Lilongwe.

CDEDI Communications Officer, Edwin Mauluka, has confirmed the development a short while ago.

However, Mauluka has declined to shed more information saying the organization is currently working with the police on the matter.

Namiwa, a critic of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Administration, was abducted yesterday by suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs operating as state machinery.

Various human rights groups suspect Namiwa was abducted for organizing protests pushing for removal of presidential immunity and exposing suspected careless plunder of public resources by senior government officials.