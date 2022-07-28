spot_img
spot_img
26.5 C
New York
Thursday, July 28, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Abducted Human Rights Activist Namiwa Found Alive

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
NAMIWA:

Rights activist Sylvester Namiwa of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) who was abducted yesterday has been found alive at Nathenje in Lilongwe.

CDEDI Communications Officer, Edwin Mauluka, has confirmed the development a short while ago.

However, Mauluka has declined to shed more information saying the organization is currently working with the police on the matter.

Namiwa, a critic of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Administration, was abducted yesterday by suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs operating as state machinery.

Various human rights groups suspect Namiwa was abducted for organizing protests pushing for removal of presidential immunity and exposing suspected careless plunder of public resources by senior government officials.

Previous articleRelease Abducted Activist Namiwa before Sunset – Activist Salamu 
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc