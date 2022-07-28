spot_img
Thursday, July 28, 2022
DPP Will Bounce Back Without ‘Political Prostitute’ Brown Mpinganjira

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party will win the next presidential elections with a ‘land slide’ victory with or without Brown Mpinganjira who has defeated to Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

DPP’s National Organizing Secretary, Chimwemwe Chipungu, said this in an interview with Private owned Zodiak Radio. He said DPP is not moved with Mpinganjira’s defection.

“Slightly might affect some of our operations as we prepare for 2025 elections but we are geared to win this, with or without individuals,” said Chipungu while wishing Mpinganjira well in his political career.

Previous articleMayor’s Trophy impresses sponsors FDH Bank plc
