Mayor’s Trophy impresses sponsors FDH Bank plc

Mkulichi (standing tight) poses with the finalists in football in Lilongwe

FDH Bank plc says it is impressed with the conduct of the Mayor’s Trophy which it is sponsoring to the tune of K165 million.

This comes after Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy finals that were held over the weekend in Lilongwe.

FDH Bank Plc has sponsored Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy, Zomba Mayor’s Trophy and Mzuzu Mayor’s Trophy and InterCity Mayor’s Trophy for three-years with a K165 million investment.

During the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy finals, Managing Director for FDH Bank Plc, Noel Mkulichi reiterated the bank’s commitment to sponsoring the Trophy as it is beneficial to the youth.

“We are impressed with the standard of play in the final football game involving Kamuzu Barracks and Chiwoko Primary Schools and netball game involving Ngwenya 2 and Kamkodola Primary Schools,” he said

“In addition, the Mayor’s Trophy keeps the youth busy, preventing them from engaging in harmful behaviour and giving them an opportunity to become responsible adults. As a bank that champions community growth and youth development, we will continue to support the Trophy,” Mkulichi added.

During the finals of the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy, Kamuzu Barracks Primary School edged Chiwoko Primary School 2-1 in football while in Netball Ngwenya 2 Primary school were winners after beating Kamkodola Primary School with 16-11 baskets.

Mzuzu Mayor’s Trophy finals shall be held in Mzuzu on 30 July, 2022 at Mzuzu Stadium while Zomba Mayor’s Trophy Finals will be held on 5 August, 2022 at Zomba Police Ground.

The champions from all the city Mayor’s Trophy will compete in the K20 million InterCity Mayor’s Trophy.