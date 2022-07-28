ANOTHER BLUE SUNDAY: DPP VP Dr Nankhumwa set to shake Ndirande again

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa, will on Sunday address a mass rally at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Ndirande, Blantyre.

The rally comes barely few months after Nankhumwa held another rally at Mgona in Lilongwe, a historical rally which pulled a record turn-out.

According to a poster advertising the rally, Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, will adress the rally alongside Party’s Secretary General Gelzeder Jeffrey, about 50 parliamentarians and other top officials from the party.

Nankhumwa, who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, is expected to address a nunber of issues including economic hardships Malawians are currently facing under President Lazarus Chakwera.

The rally will also be spiced with live performance from the people’s band Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Khozie Masimbe and others.