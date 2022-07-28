The 22nd Commonwealth Games to beam on DStv and GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to seeing all the action from the 22nd Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, England from Thursday 28 July to Monday 8 August 2022. Malawian sporting fans can expect unmissable sporting action and the full slate of games that Malawi’s athlete’s will be participating in.

Often referred to as ‘The Friendly Games’, the Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The event was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946, has taken place every four years since then.

African nations are expected to feature strongly across many disciplines, with South Africa set to be strong in athletics, swimming and sevens rugby, while the likes of Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia will be ripping up the track and road for middle and long distance running events.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir, for example, will be a leading star at the Games, having claimed Men’s 800m Gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. He will compete in the Men’s 400m in Birmingham and is looking forward to potentially adding a Commonwealth medal to his tally of international accolades.

Viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite sports stars dominating events across the world. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com or *470# to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

XXII Commonwealth Games, selected broadcast details – 28 July – 8 August 2022

All times CAT

Thursday 28 July

21:55: Opening Ceremony – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Friday 29 July

10:50: Rugby Sevens – LIVE on SuperSport Rugby

12:25: Swimming, Session 1 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

12:50: Triathlon, Men’s Final – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Boxing, Men’s & Women’s Round of 32– LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:05: Cycling, Session 2 Finals – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 30 July

08:55: Marathon – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:50: Netball, England v Malawi – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

17:30: Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg Finals– LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:55: Swimming, Session 4 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:45: Netball, New Zealand v Uganda – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 31 July

10:25: Lawn Bowls – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

12:25: Swimming, Session 5 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:25: Gymnastics, Women’s Individual All Around Final – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:55: Hockey, Men, India v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

22:55: Hockey, Women, Australia v South Africa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Monday 1 August

10:50: Hockey, Women’s, Wales v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

11:25: Table Tennis, Women’s Team Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Tennis

18:55: Judo, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

20:55: Swimming, Session 8 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:50: Netball, New Zealand v Malawi – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Tuesday 2 August

11:55: Athletics, Session 2 – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

12:50: T20 Cricket, Women’s, England v South Africa – LIVE on SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Variety 1

17:50: Hockey, Women’s, Kenya v South Africa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:25: Athletics, Session 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:55: 3×3 Basketball Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4

Wednesday 3 August

09:55: Badminton, Men’s and Women’s Singles – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

12:25: Swimming, Session 11 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

15:50: Netball, Uganda v Northern Ireland – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:50: Hockey, Men’s, Wales v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:25: Athletics, Session 5 – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Thursday 4 August

11:50: Cycling, Time Trial, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:50: Netball, Malawi v Uganda – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

16:55: Para Powerlifting, Men’s & Women’s Lightweight Finals – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:55: Diving, Men’s 1m Springboard and Women’s 10m Platform Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:25: Athletics, Session 7 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Friday 5 August

10:25: Lawn Bowls, Session 15 and Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

11:55: Athletics, Session 8 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

12:55: Beach Volleyball, Men’s Quarterfinals – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Maximo 3

15:25: Gymnastics, Rhythmic, Individual All-Round Final – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:55: Wrestling, Women’s & Men’s Freestyle Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 6 August

11:55: Athletics, Session 10 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

12:50: T20 Cricket, Women’s Semifinal 1 – LIVE on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Cricket

16:25: Boxing, Men’s & Women’s Semifinals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 3

18:00: Table Tennis, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:25: Athletics, Session 11 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 7 August

09:50: Cycling, Road Race, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

12:25: Boxing, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:50: Hockey, Women’s Gold medal match – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:25: Athletics, Session 13 – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:20: Netball, Gold medal match – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Monday 8 August

09:50: Badminton, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety and SuperSport Maximo 3

11:25: Table Tennis, Men’s & Women’s Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

11:50: Diving, Mixed Synchronised Finals – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

14:20: Hockey, Men’s gold medal match – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:25: Closing Ceremony – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga