Thursday, July 28, 2022
CROCODILE TEARS: CHAKWERA DISTURBED WITH NAMIWA’S ABDUCTION

President Lazarus Chakwera describes the alleged abduction of CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa as against rule of law, which is one of the pillars under his highly publicized Super HI-5.

Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda says the president is disturbed by Namiwa’s abduction and calls for speedy investigations on the matter.

“The President, therefore, condemns the lawless act and calls upon the Malawi Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to speed up investigations into the matter until Mr. Namiwa’s safety is restored, his captors are brought to justice and Malawians are informed of the truth regarding his alleged abduction,” says Kasunda in a statement.

Various human rights groups including Leader of Opposition in Parliament are threatening to hold the Chakwera-led government accountable if anything bad happens to Namiwa.

They suspect Namiwa has been abducted for organizing protests pushing for removal of presidential immunity and exposing suspected careless plunder of public resources by senior government officials.

