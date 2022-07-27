Namiwa’s Abduction Represents a Serious Violation of the Right to Freedom of Expression – HRDC

FILE: Namiwa captured in a police vehicle

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has strongly condemned the abduction of a Human Rights Activist Sylvester Namiwa of Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI).

The fearless activist Namiwa, who is also a critic of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera Tonse Alliance Administration, was abducted on Wednesday in Lilongwe by some suspected state machinery.

In a statement signed by HRDC’s National Chairperson Gift Trapence said the Namiwa’s abduction represents a serious violation of the right to freedom of expression as well as the right to assembly and association, as guaranteed by our constitution.

The statement further said: “As HRDC, we have no doubt that Mr. Namiwa’s alleged abduction

is directly related to his direct involvement in organizing demonstrations and is aimed at harassing and intimidating him and his colleagues.”

Meanwhile, HRDC has demanded the Malawi police to quickly investigate the case and bring those responsible to justice.