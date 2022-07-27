THE KIDNAPPING OF THE CDEDI EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, A SHAMELESS ATTEMPT TO FOIL THE NATIONWIDE DEMONSTRATIONS  

We at the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), are seriously concerned with the barbaric behavior of the Tonse Alliance administration, which is using every trick in the book in their shameless attempt to foil the nationwide demonstrations that are set for Thursday, 28th July 2022.

The latest development is the kidnapping of the CDEDI Executive Director, Mr. Sylvester Namiwa, by unknown people along the Mtunthama road, just immediately after holding a press conference in the city of Lilongwe on Wednesday, 27th July 2022, where the CDEDI together with the concerned citizens and other stakeholders confirmed and announced their readiness for the nationwide demonstrations. These unknown people were travelling using a vehicle without registration plates.

The kidnapping of Mr. Namiwa has not come as a surprise, as he has on several occasions this week been pestered by the authorities from Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, and the Lilongwe District Council, to attend some meetings whose agenda items were not clearly stated. Furthermore, Mr. Namiwa’s kidnapping has reminded all the well-meaning Malawians about how ruthlessness and barbaric the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is, and has brought back the old memories of darkness, kidnapping, killing and detention without trial.

Currently, Mr. Namiwa has been taken to an unknown location, and it is not known as to whether he is still alive or not. The police at Area 3 in Lilongwe have been informed about this very unfortunate incident, and it is our hope that they will launch a serious search for the CDEDI Executive Director.

Meanwhile, the CDEDI is encouraging all Malawians of goodwill to patronize the nationwide demonstrations on Thursday 28th July 2022, in order to express their dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity in the country, and to SAY NO! TO POLITICAL IMPUNITY. We are refusing to be intimidated by the MCP and all the corrupt leaders who are plundering the country’s minimal resources. We are still demanding President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to honour his promise to SCRAPE OFF PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR STEP DOWN!

CDEDI MANAGEMENT