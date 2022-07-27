Breaking News: Minister Kazako threatened Namiwa before abduction

KAZAKO: He both called and texted Namiwa

Minister of Information and Digitization Gospel Kazako ‘threatened’ CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa of ‘unspecified action’ a day before his abduction, we can reveal.

Information reaching us indicate that Kazako wanted Namiwa to withdraw a statement on abuse of allowances by top government officials including cabinet ministers.

Kazako is said to have pocketed K13.4 million in allowances from government coffers.

A close friend of Namiwa shared some WhatsApp conversation between Namiwa and Kazako on the issue and also a voice recording.

“In the end the Minister called Namiwa for close to an hour and threatened him that he was going to ‘react’ if he did not withdraw the statement. Namiwa did not withdraw the statement and today he has been abducted by unknown people,” said the friend.

Sources at the United Nations said they arr watching closely the Namiwa abduction situation.

We will give you more as the story develops