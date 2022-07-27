Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Nankhumwa Warns President Chakwera on Namiwa’s Abduction: We are monitoring the situation

NANKHUMWA: I am also monitoring the situation closely and should anything bad happen to Mr Namiwa, I will hold the government responsible

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has gravely condemned the abduction of the human rights activist, Silvester Namiwa by unknown thugs.

In the Press Statement released a short while ago Nankhumwa says if anything happens to Nawiwa, President Chakwera’s government will be responsible.

He says he has learnt with deep shock that Executive Director for the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI), Namiwa has been abducted for simply fighting for accountability.

“Malawi is a multiparty democracy, which among other things upholds the values of freedom of speech and conscience. Although it is very easy to connect the dots as to who is not comfortable with Mr Namiwa, I do not want to believe that our democracy has retrogressed to the level where government is sending agents to abduct its critics,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa has called upon the Police to quickly institute investigations to arrest and bring to book the abductors.

“I am also monitoring the situation closely and should anything bad happen to Mr Namiwa, I will hold the government responsible,” he has warned.