Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Malawi Police Arrest Anti-President Chakwera Protesters

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police have arrested at least eight people in Ntcheu following violent protests Wednesday afternoon in the district.

National Police Deputy Spokesperson, Harry Namwaza, has confirmed of the arrest in an interview with Zodiak Online saying calm has been restored now.

Namwaza says the eight are yet to be formally charged as police are still on the ground. More arrests are likely.

The angry protesters were part of the grouping that delivered a petition to President Lazarus Chakwera in the morning through Ntcheu district Commissioner, Francis Matewere over high cost of living in the country.

