Gospel Artist Mike Mhango Releases ‘Zgolo’

By Natasha Muthete

Lilongwe, July 27, Mana: Gospel artist, Mike Titus Mhango, has released a new gospel track titled “Zgolo” which is trending on several media platforms across the country.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, Mhango said Zgolo means “answer”. The track is based on true life experience.

“The track is unsealing my life experience, more especially the hard times that I have endured for a long time. I thought I would die at some point but God answered my prayers.

“It is also an encouragement to people that no matter the hard times they pass through, God will always be their to answer their problems,” Mhango explained.

He further explained that he spent two years without releasing any other songs just to give space to the previous songs to parade the public, saying they are still hit songs.

So far, Mhango has two albums in which most of his songs are in Tumbuka Language.

In a separate interview, the producer at Don-foxxy Studio, Foster Sukani, who also produced the ‘Zgolo’ song, has commended and described Mhango as a good artist to work with and that his songs are always hit songs

“It has been a nice experience working with Mhango and I am looking forward to work with him and any other artist who believe in me.

Sukani further said his ambition is to enhance traditional music genre in the industry. He added that working with Mhango, who promotes Tumbuka Culture through music, has been a good experience.