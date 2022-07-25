Ex-Kenya Anti Corruption Czar Professor Lumumba Tells Malawi President Chakwera to Fight Corruption

Former Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to stand tall in the fight against corruption.

Professor Lumumba was speaking recently at National Anti-Corruption Conference currently underway at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

In his inspirational talk Professor Lumumba charged President Dr. Chakwera, the head of the Ant–Corruption Bureau and prosecution agencies to remain steadfast in the fight against corruption.

Professor Lumumba further described corruption as a cancer disease which has to be dealt with.

“It can be done, and it should be done, while those that are corrupt will be meeting in the night to fight back, and trust me, they will fight back viciously” said Professor Lumumba

Malawi is ranked 110 out of 180 countries on corruption perception index by the Transparency International.

There is a slight improvement as two years ago the country was rated at 31% comparing to the current 35%.