Churches Key in Fostering National Development – Chakwera

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, July 24, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthen cordial relationships with religious institutions in the country, arguing that this is key on fostering national development.

He was speaking on Sunday when he attended a church service at Fountain of Victory Church International at Kwacha in Blantyre.

Chakwera encouraged the church to enhance the relationship with government in delivering of services to Malawian people while moving together with one vision of serving the citizenry while developing the country.

He assured Malawians that he will strive to make ensure that this country should rise.

“I will not settle for anything less because this nation was meant for greatness, I will not sit idle when I know that God does not want us to worship in idols but him alone who will give us the ability, capacity and the strength to create wealth in this land,” he said.

Chakwera, therefore, appealed to the church to continue praying for the nation at the time the country is going through numerous socio-economic challenges.

“As we are all serving the Lord, we should make sure that we are not infringing others, rather we should peacefully co-exist and enjoy the freedom of worship which cannot be interfered with by anyone.

“Preach the message of hope to Malawians where there is no hope .Give hope to children, that one day they will be blessed as well in doing so it will help us to have a more blessed next generation than the last one,” he said.

In his sermon, based on Philippians Chapter 2 verses 12 to 13 and Acts Chapter 9 verse 33, Founder and President of Fountain of Victory Church International, Apostle Joseph Ziba urged Christians to understand the responsibilities and roles of helping the country to develop.

“The future of this country is in everyone’s hands, so there is need for us to keep on praying in a bid to maintain peace and order.

“As Christians you need to take a bold step in ensuring that you fulfill your wishes rather than just sitting idle and keep on wishing, rise up and take a step in doing so you will help the country to develop in different aspects starting from the individual level,” he said.

Chief Resident Pastor of Fountain Victory Church International, Bishop Richard Kwatiwani said since the church was launched in 2012; the church has had tremendous impact on many people some of whom have tested of God’s visitation in the area of healing, finances and businesses..

The church has over 70 branches across Malawi and is established in South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Republic of Ireland, Philippines and the United Kingdom.