Chakwera told to Fire His ‘Trusted Errand Boy’ Mkaka Ahead of Anti-Corruption Summit Slated for Monday

Chakwera and his trusted errand boy Mkaka

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is under intensive pressure to fire his trusted errand boy Eisenhower Mkaka as Minister responsible for Natural Resources.

Mkaka, who is also Secretary General for ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is being suspected to have received Mercedes Benz from a corruption suspect Zunneth Sattar.

In video clip made available to the publication, Social media influencer Rhodney Salamu, said time has come for Chakwera to walk the talk on the fight against corruption.

Salamu said Mkaka must be fired as cabinet Minister before President Chakwera officially opens the anti-corruption conferences slated for Monday and Tuesday in Blantyre.

According to Salamu, opening the conference while Mkaka is still a Minister will be meaningless to the nation as well as the donor community.

SALAMU: Chakwera must fire Mkaka

“Chakwera must fire Mkaka to pave way for investigations,” said Salamu adding that: “That’s only way he {Chakwera} can prove that his administration is walking the talk in the fight against corruption in the country.”

National Anti-Corruption Conference will be held under the theme “Resetting the nation’s moral tone”

Among others stakeholders will have an audit of what has been done and needs to be done to win the fight against corruption.

The will also share commitments on how they will participate in the fight against corruption and inspire others to take part in the fight against corruption.

.……………………..

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based at Monkey Bay in Mangochi district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com