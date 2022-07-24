Fertilizer Prices Forecasted to Continue Increase

Farmers in the country will yet against be dealt a blow as there are fresh fears that the cost of fertilizer on the market will continue to rise.

Reports are indicating that prices of fertilizers are expected to reach up to over MK 60,000 due to the lack of forex on the market.

Previously, other stakeholders have highlighted that the situation exposes Malawi’s failure to have functional fertilizer making companies that will help meet the demand.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Frighton Njolomole, President of farmers union of Malawi said the current situation will likely lead to lower yield.