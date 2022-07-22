Pape Beat Gaba to Win CAF Goal of the Year

Flames Striker Gaba

Senegalese Striker Pape Ousmane Sankho has grabbed 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) goal of the year award after beating Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Striker Gabadinho Mhango.

Pape, who plays for Tanzanian side Simba SC, won the award at CAF awards ceremony which took place on Thursday evening at Rabat in Morocco.

Zouhair El Mountaraji of Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club alongside Mhango were among the three last nominees for the goal of the year CAF awards.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Dr. Walter Nyamilandu was ready to receive the award on Mhango’s behalf if it was successful after he failed to travel to Morocco due to travel logistics.

Mhango scored the stunner at the 2021 African Cup of Nations – AFCON final in Cameroon in round of 16 match against Morocco, from outrageous 40 yards strike just steps after crossing the center line.