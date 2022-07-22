All Set for ‘Ring of Truth’ 10th Anniversary Celebration

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, July 21, Mana: Channel for All Nations (CAN) Radio has said it was set to hold the 10th anniversary celebration of its phone in radio programme dubbed ‘Ring of Truth’ on July 23, 2022 at Sheaffer I.C.A Marquee in Lilongwe from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The key host of the radio programme and the upcoming event, Pastor Nick Chakwera told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on Thursday that everything is ready for the celebration to take place.

“We are set for the celebration in terms of equipment, stage, children’s zone and food on sale; we have confirmed the main performers of the event, The Great Angel Choir and we are just waiting for the day of event,” he said.

Chakwera added that personally during the event he wiould launch his music project called ‘Nyimbo za chitsotsombetso’.

“Through the festival, myself I will also officially launch Nyimbo zachitzotsombetso volume one and I have done all the rehearsals,” he said.

He encouraged followers of his radio programme to patronize the forthcoming free entry Ring of Truth 10th anniversary celebration in their large numbers.

“I am encouraging the followers of Ring of Truth to come at the celebration in their large numbers so that we can celebrate together and also they know some of the people behind the radio programme who have heard over the years but they have not seen their faces,” Chakwera explained.

CHAKWERA: We are set for the celebrations

One of the Lilongwe based Ring of Truth followers; Abraham Mzinga hailed CAN for organizing the Ring of Truth 10th anniversary celebration.

“The celebration will help to connect the audience and the hosts of the radio programme hence this will assist in maintaining the followership of the programme,” he said.

Mzinga said that as one of the Ring of Truth followers, he was eagerly waiting to patronize the anniversary celebration of the radio programme and be able to interact with some host.

Ring of Truth phone in radio programme comes every Thursday on CAN radio starting from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm and it gives chance to the listeners to ask questions pertaining to the bible.