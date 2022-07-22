Information Minister Gospel Kazako Hails Africa Internet Governance Forum for Job Creation

By Twimepoki Mangani

A session in progress during the AFIGF

Lilongwe July 22, Mana: Minister of Information and Digitization, Gospel Kazako, has hailed Africa Internet Governance Forum for the role it plays globally in ensuring that there are adequate jobs for the youth.

The minister made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday at the closing ceremony of AFIGF Forum that ran from Tuesday, July 19 until Thursday, July 21 with physical and online participants.

“I was happy to note that innovation and entrepreneurship were some of the key issues of the agenda in this forum, and now there is a global emphasis to strategise on the creation of jobs, especially in the informal sector rather than only focusing on white collar jobs,” Kazako said.

“Africa is one; we are united in similar struggles and share similar solutions. When we meet as we did, the goal is to come up with tangible solutions to the challenges that affect our people, especially with the global circumstances we are operating in, therefore, AFIGF has high expectations,” he added.

Kazako further appreciated the rate at which Malawi is moving in regards to digitization, stating that the penetration of internet is at 18 per cent, but said he expects the rate to increase to 60 per cent by 2025.

In her remarks, Ethiopia’s State Minister of Innovation and Technology, Huria Ali Mahdi, said the forum served its purpose which was, among other things, unearthing new technologies, industrialization and youth development.

“The AFIGF is an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and discuss governance- related issues affecting all 54 nations and helps them decide key issues such as access to internet and digital skills, and helps all nations have a singular agenda,” she said.

Meanwhile, Julie Vandassen of the United Nations (UN) has expressed the organisation’s support to Malawi to ensure achievement of its goal of digital advancement and transformation.

“Malawi 2063 places priority on improving transparency on government processes and access to information for Malawians. This involves embracing new technologies so that information is readily available,” Vandassen said.

The impact of the UN’s assistance in Malawi is seen in areas such as natural disasters, the identification systems, health sector and aid for vulnerable members of the society.

Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) Association of Malawi President, Bram Fudzulani, said the forum would help build capacity around the youth for human capital.

“The discussion was around cyber security; digital inclusiveness and youth involvement regarding innovations and digital skills development.

“We also witnessed the launch of the African Union Policy Framework on data as it allows African member states to share data,” Fudzulani said.

The AFIGF had 52 online workshops with over 850 people attending physically aside Members of Parliament.