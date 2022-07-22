Malawi Court Declares Police Sweeping Exercise Unlawful

High Court Judge Zione Ntaba has declared unlawful sweeping exercises conducted by the police.

It follows a judicial review case in which three people were challenging the constitutionality of the sweeping exercise and mass arrests conducted by the police.

At the time of their arrest, Banda was working as a DJ at a local bar, Mwale was having a drink at a club, and Supiyani was selling fish at a bar.

According to Chikondi Chijozi lawyer for the three, the court has also ordered that police should develop proper procedures for conducting mass arrests and that the three should be compensated for violation of their rights.

She said the court also expressed disappointment over the failure by the office of the Attorney General to file submissions despite expressing interest to do so.-(Story Credit Brenda Kawonga, MIJ Online)