30 C
New York
Friday, July 22, 2022
Female Cop Yolamu Appointed Malawi Police Chief

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu as the Inspector General of Police.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba has confirmed in a statement made available to Malawi Voice.

However, her appointment is subject to confirmation by the national assembly as required by the law.

Yolamu, who was Police Deputy Inspector General, has replaced George Kainja who was fired for corruption.

Yolamu’s biggest task will be to restore Malawians’ trust in the Malawi Police Service which was rated the most corrupt public institution.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

- Advertisement -

Popular Posts

