Malawi Gaming Board pumps K10 million into Sand music festival

Banda (right) receives the dummy cheque from Mijiga

Malawi Gaming Board (MGB) has supported the 12th edition of Sand Music Festival with K10 million towards the festival scheduled to run from 30 September to 2 October 2022.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, MGB Chief Executive Officer Rachel Mijiga said they decided to support the festival as it promotes tourism in the country.

“We have been following your festivals, you bring in a lot of people together and at the same time you promote tourism and as MGB, our mandate is to promote tourism and that is why we decided to support this event,” said Mijiga.

Impakt Events Management Director Lucius Banda thanked MGB for supporting the festival saying the organization is not ‘dumping’ its money into a hole.

“We always appreciate your support, last year, although we came in late, you still supported us. The Sand Music festival, apart from promoting tourism, benefits a lot of Malawians especially local artists who cannot hold shows on their own, it gives a chance to our musicians to come together and collaborate.”

“This show also boosts business. Filling stations and local businesses make money because there will be almost 6,000 to 7,000 people gathered for three days at one place,” said Banda.

Lead Organizer of the event Nkhwachi Mhango said the festival is transforming into a regional festival rather than a Malawian festival saying revelers from Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania are planning to attend the festival.

Impakt Events Management will be holding the 12th edition of the festival at Kambiri Beach Hotel in Salima.