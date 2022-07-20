Gwamba Promises Fireworks at ‘True Independence’ Album Launch in Blantyre

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, July 20, Mana: Gospel hip-hop musician, Duncan Zgambo, popularly known as Gwamba has said all is set for the launch of his album dubbed ‘True Independence’ at Blantyre Sports Club on Saturday.

The album launch has lined up more than 14 urban upcoming and established artists to perform, besides attracting South African celebrated hip-hop icons, Emtee and Lolli Native to spice up the event.

In an interview, Gwamba assured Blantyre music lovers that all is set for the album launch and that people should expect good performances from himself and artists like Fredokiss, Piksy, Charisma, Chizmo, Eli Njuchi, Henry Czar, Waxy Kay, Driemo and King Chambiecco.

“We have done everything on our part and we have put everything in the hands of God; we will do our best to give people the best show.

“I would like to urge all music lovers in Blantyre and neighbouring districts to come, not just to support Gwamba but Malawi music at large,” said the gospel hip-hop star.

On his part, Driemo, one of the local upcoming artists geared to perform at the launch, said it will be a learning opportunity for him to share the stage with big artists like Gwamba, Piksy as well as the two South African artists, Emtee and Lolli Native.

This is the third music album from Gwamba since he switched from secular hip-hop music to gospel in 2016.