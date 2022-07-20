spot_img
PICTORIAL: Demos Sent Malawi into Public Holiday; Turns Bloody

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Protestors running for their dear lives

Business came to standstill in Lilongwe on Wednesday as heavily armed police engaged in a running battle with ‘unarmed’ protestors who stormed the streets to protest against ‘Selective Justice by the judiciary’.  

The ‘peaceful but angry’ protesters stormed the streets despite a court order obtained by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehards stopping them from proceeding with the demonstrations.

The development forced police to fire tear gas on protesters who in return started stoning them while others resorted into vandalizing both private and public properties across the city; while others sustained injuries in the process.

A Vehicle set ablaze by demonstrators

 

Police have since arrested leaders for the Human Rights Ambassadors who are the led organisers for the anti-judiciary protests and others in connection to the violent protests.

According to Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu, the suspects will answer three charges unlawful assembly, contempt of court and inciting violence.

Some protestors vandalizing shops within Lilongwe city

Meanwhile, rights activist Bon Kalindo has asked President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s MCP administration to stop blocking demonstrations in the country.

In an interview with Rainbow Television, Kalindo claimed that MCP using other people to get court injunctions which are aimed at blocking people’s right of demonstrating.

According to Kalindo, demonstrations played a vital role for president Chakwera to get to the presidency office.

The comedian-cum fearless politician Kalindo has since demanded the immediate release of people who have been arrested in Lilongwe over delayed justice delivery system.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

