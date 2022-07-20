Moyale Barracks FC Recall Three Players

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, July 20, Mana: Moyale Barracks Football Club has recalled three players that were laid off during the first round of this year’s TNM Super League as they prepare for the second round.

In an interview on Wednesday, Head Coach for Moyale Barracks FC, Prichard Mwansa said Boy Boy Chima, Chrispin Fukizi and Mtopijo Njewa have been recalled to help the team in the second round of the league.

He said the recalled players have been gracing the league for so long and their inclusion was going to be good for the team as experience matters in the game of football.

“We signed good players to take us through the season but you know in this game, experience matters therefore, we decided to recall them so that they blend with the amateurs in the next round,” Mwansa said.

He added that mixing experienced players with amateurs is a good approach in football because by doing so, the knowledge of the game is transferred from older players to the younger ones.

The Coach distanced himself from the reasons pertaining to the three player’s exclusion in the first round’s squad.

“I am not in a position to tackle those issues. Whatever reasons which led to their exclusion, as a team we have sat down and discussed and now they are back to continue doing their work,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Chima said he was delighted to be recalled as he missed playing for the team and promised good results.

One of the supporters of the club, Raban Malema applauded the team for the decision saying the team lacked experienced players who could guide and mentor the younger players.

“That is great news. This is what we were expecting, those players were not supposed to be offloaded,” he said.

Moyale will open their second round encounter with a game against Waka Waka Tigers at their backyard in Mzuzu Stadium.