Malawi Energy Minister Matola Commends JICA Project

By Twimepoki Mangani

Mana: Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola says the commencement of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project of upgrading Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) power sub-stations in Lilongwe will help reduce electricity problems in the country.

The minister said this in Lilongwe at ESCOM old power station during the ground-breaking ceremony for the JICA-funded upgrade project of ESCOM power sub-stations in Lilongwe.

Matola said that the project in tales’ rehabilitation and the upgrading of ESCOM’s infrastructure of at the Kanengo and old town sub-stations.

“The project is being co-funded by the Governments of Japan and Malawi through JICA and ESCOM respectively. It is a milestone in the energy sector as this will improve power quality and supply of electricity in Lilongwe,

The Government of Malawi through the ministry of energy has various projects aimed at improving power generation and transmission in the country however the existing system is stringed due to various reasons such as migration of people from rural areas to Urban areas with no additional electricity to match the demand, ”Matola said.

He further commended the Government of Japan and the pool of experts who worked with the project as he looks for forward to the completion of the project, in order to eventually reach 1000 megawatts in the country as the presidential decree.

The Japanese Ambassador to Malawi His excellency Satoshi Iwakiri said that the Government of Japan made a commitment to provide about MK22 billion under the Japanese Grant Aid Assistance to upgrade parts of the two stations.

“The Substations were constructed in the late 1970s, they have deteriorated hence I expect positive outcomes from the project such as reduction of the challenges that the substations are facing when supply electricity such as blackouts and economic losses,

This will contribute towards meeting national electricity demand, which is expected to reach 1,873 megawatts by 2030 as well as to promote economic activities in the city,” said Iwakiri.

He further added that the commencement of the project is one of the achievements in the project implementation under the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) reaffirming that their government is determined to support Malawi’s efforts for socio-economic development in the energy sector in line with Malawi 2063 and the National Energy Policy of 2018.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe West Constituency, George Zulu said that the people of his area are happy with the project.

“I thank the Government of Japan for the grant towards the project because the residents of Lilongwe will benefit from uninterrupted electricity moving forward, “ said Zulu.

According to the board Chairperson of ESCOM Fredrick Changaya the time line for the project is from July 2022 until April 2024.