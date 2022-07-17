Chakwera’s Tonse Administration Accused of Destroying Malawi

MUTHARIKA: Chakwera must step down

The main Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration of destroying the country.

DPP’s Member of Parliament, Shadreck Namalomba, made the accusation during a press briefing currently underway at Peter Mutharika’s PAGE House in Mangochi.

Namalomba, who is also DPP and former president Mutharika’s spokesperson, said Malawians are suffering due to president Chakwera’s clueless leadership.

Among others Namalomba said Chakwera has destroyed country’s economy through the devaluation, unnecessary travels and over spending, over borrowing and other reckless decisions he has made.

Speaking earlier on, Former President Professor Mutharika asked President Lazarus Chakwera to resign for failing to fulfill Tonse Alliance campaign promises.

He said President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration have failed “miserably” in running the affairs of the country hence the need for him (Chakwera) to step down.

“Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration have failed to run the affairs of the country,” said Mutharika adding that: “This country has lost direction and the pilot is failing to steady the ship. The president said he would resign if he failed. It is time for Tonse Alliance Government to go.”

President Chakwera is on record that he promised Malawians that he would resign if he fails to meet people’s expectations after two years in office.