National

Chakwera, Tonse Must Go – Mutharika

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chakwera must go- Mutharika

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to resign for failing to fulfill Tonse Alliance campaign promises.

Mutharika made the call during a press briefing currently underway at his PAGE House in Mangochi district.

He said President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration have failed “miserably” in running the affairs of the country hence the need for him (Chakwera) to step down.

“Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration have failed to run the affairs of the country,” said Mutharika  

He added “This country has lost direction and the pilot is failing to steady the ship. The president said he would resign if he failed. It is time for Tonse Alliance Government to go.”

President Chakwera is on record that he promised Malawians that he would resign if he fails to meet people’s expectations after two years in office.

