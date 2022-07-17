spot_img
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Ex-Malawi President Bingu Was Poisoned

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Late Bingu WA Mutharika

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has revealed that his brother late Bingu Wa Mutharika was poisoned.

Mutharika made the shocking revelation during a press briefing held at his PAGE House in Mangochi district.  

“My brother Bingu did not die a normal death, he was poisoned,” said Mutharika adding that: “Something was put in his drink and he died.”

MUTHARIKA: Bingu was poisoned

The former Malawian President Mutharika further said: “I know the people who did this but let’s leave the issue there.”

Bingu was a Malawian politician and economist who was President of Malawi from May 2004 until his death in April 2012.

