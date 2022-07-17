Ex-Malawi President Bingu Was Poisoned

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has revealed that his brother late Bingu Wa Mutharika was poisoned.
Mutharika made the shocking revelation during a press briefing held at his PAGE House in Mangochi district.
“My brother Bingu did not die a normal death, he was poisoned,” said Mutharika adding that: “Something was put in his drink and he died.”
The former Malawian President Mutharika further said: “I know the people who did this but let’s leave the issue there.”
Bingu was a Malawian politician and economist who was President of Malawi from May 2004 until his death in April 2012.