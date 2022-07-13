Vuwa Kaunda delivers construction materials to 5 schools in Nkhata-Bay Central

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda has urged people of his area to play a leading role in demanding development projects under Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for sustainability, transparency and accountability on the utilisation of the public funds.

Kaunda made the call today after delivering construction materials worth 5 million Kwacha from CDF to Kapingama, Nkhafu, Chindozwa, Chisu primary schools, and Chisu Teachers’ Development Center (TDC).

Each school and the TDC received not less than 20 bags of cement, door, metal window frames and door shutters.