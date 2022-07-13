spot_img
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Latest

RBM CASE: Mwanamvekha Wins First Round

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Mwanamvekha walking out of the court

Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has ruled in favour of Former Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, who applied to have the State amend his Charge sheet.

Mwanamvekha was challenging his first count of abuse of office which its particulars stated that him and Dalitso Kabambe former Reserve Bank Governor in the year 2019 abused their offices by procuring officers in the financial markets department of RBM to falsify gross liability and net reserve base returns calculated to the IMF.

In the Application Mwanamvekha wanted the State to amend the Charge sheet to include the officials he influenced and when exactly did that happen.

In her ruling, Chimwaza ruled in favour of Mwanamvekha saying the State has to include the officers and exact time the influencing took place.

Court has since given the State 14 days yo file an amended charge sheet.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

