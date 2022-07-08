spot_img
ITSANANA: Prophet Bushiri’s Goshen City Donates MK20 Million Towards Gwamba, Piksy Albums

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Goshen City, an investment by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has today given MK15 million and MK5 million to musicians Gwamba and Piksy, respectively for the launch of their albums.

Gwamba is set to launch his True Independence Album on July 23 at Blantyre Sports Club while Piksy is set to take the launch of his Mtunda Album to Mzuzu.

Speaking during a handover event at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Goshen City Willie Kalonga said the institution will be supporting a number of sectors and art is just one of them.

“We have two artists here who are touching people’s lives through their music. Their compositions are giving strength to the weary and hope to those in despair,” said Kalonga adding that art has the potential to shape and develop the country.

On the other hand, the two artists described the support as a huge boost towards their careers.

Gwamba said: “It is a big challenge for an artist to get corporate help in Malawi. To receive such help, especially coming from an establishment that is new, is very pleasing.”

On his part Piksy said the assistance is a milestone in the promotion of local art.- ( By Brian Itai, Nation Online)

