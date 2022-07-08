Bayer Malawi launches crop protection K-Obiol product

Ng’ombe unsealing a bottle of K-obiol to symbolize the official launch of the product

Bayer Malawi has launched a new product, K-Obiol that protects maize from grain borer (Nankafumbwe) for up to 6 months, giving farmers the best value they can get on the market.

Launching the product Mtsindo Village in Traditional Authority Khongoni at Malembo, Lilongwe district on Wednesday, Bayer Malawi Country Lead Chikondi Ng’ombe said they are aware that the market has crop protection products but they look at the safety of the product, value for money, length of protection and effectiveness of the product.

“Using advanced technologies tried and tested globally we have a product that protects maize from grain borer (Nankafumbwe) for up to 6 months. One bottle weighing 200 grams has the power to protect 6 bags weighing 50Kgs each for a period of six solid months. Beyond the length of protection the product is odorless and safe. This is by far the best value one can get on the market,” said Ng’ombe.

Ng’ombe shows the bottle of K-obiol product

She said in keeping with Bayer’s brand proposition of ensuring good health for all and hunger for none through crop science, they launched the product which will help farmers realize more from their yields.

“A few months ago, we also introduced Auxo – an effective solution that deals with herbicides (weeds) to reduce input costs of labour. At Bayer, we ultimately desire and dream to see a better world where there is good health for all, and hunger to no soul,” said Ng’ombe.

A Farmer Dickson Misi who has been using another Bayer Malawi product maize seed Delkab hailed the company for the K-Obiol product saying he will reap more from both the seed and the crop protection product.

“I want to thank Bayer Malawi for providing both the seed and the crop protection product which has helped me to take care of my family including supporting my children with their secondary education,” said Misi.