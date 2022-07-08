Ex-prisoner Donates MK0.7 Million Items to Kasungu Prison Female Inmates

By Yankho Phiri

Katengeza (3rd right) presenting a blanket to inmates

Kasungu, Mana: A former prisoner, who is now a pastor of the Eleventh Hour Pentecostal Church in Lilongwe, Angella Katengeza has donated assorted items to female prisoners at Kasungu Prison.

In her remarks Katengeza, who once spent three years at Maula prison, said she thought it wise to help the female inmates at Kasungu prison as she knows the challenges that prisoners face in their daily lives.

“As an individual who once served a three year sentence, I know and feel the hardships that inmates face.

“That’s why I am here today to share the little that God has provided me with and at least change the situation to my fellow women who are still serving their sentences and give them hope that there is life after prison,” Katengeza said.

Kasungu Prison Officer in Charge responsible for women section, Zione Katapa thanked Katengeza for her generosity for reaching out to friends after experiencing prison life.

“It is very interesting to see a former inmate coming forward to help fellow women who are still in prison. She is a leading example who must teach other ex-convicts on how they can support one another,” said Katapa.

She then pleaded to the general public and well-wishers should come and help the female inmates at the prison as some have little children who need nutritious food which the prison cannot afford to offer.

Katengeza sourced funding from well-wishers to make the donation to different prisons.

The items donated at Kasungu prison which has 32 female inmates included blankets, clothes, food stuffs and soap worth K700, 000.