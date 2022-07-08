Expelled MCP Member Major to Drag Eisenhower Mkaka to Court

MKAKA: Back in the headlines

The fired Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member, Alex Major has threatened to take legal action against the party’s Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka if he doesn’t rescind the decision of dismissing him from the party.

He further tells Mkaka “to consult those who know the party better than acting as if Malawi Congress Party is a personal entity.”

“Hon. Secretary General Sir, Article 15 of Malawi Congress Party Constitution does not allow you not to follow rules of natural justice.

You know what I mean by natural justice. This section provides guidance on how you act,” argues Major in his letter dated 7th July 2022.

On Thursday, Mkaka fired Major from the party for allegedly undermining President Lazarus Chakwera’s Super Hi-5 and sowing seeds of disunity within the party through his criticisms.