Social Media Activist Salamu Against Punitive Fines for Forestry Crimes

Salamu: Govt Should find alternatives

Renowned social media influencer and commentator, Rhodney Salamu, has strongly condemned government for the newly gazetted penalties and fines for forestry crimes.

According to the gazette, engaging in production, possession, trafficking or selling of charcoal is punishable with K5,000,000 or 10 years imprisonment under Section68(30)(a), which according to Salamu is too punitive.

In 2 minutes audio clip made available to the Publication, the fearless social media activist Salamu, has since asked government to come up with other alternatives before enforcing the new laws.

“It is an open secret that most Malawians including those in top government position (Ministers, Members of Parliament etc) use forest products such as Charcoal for domestic purposes, so it is improper to enforce the new law without putting an alternative,” said Salamu

He further asked the government to emulate Tanzania where they provided an alternative after banning the use of forest products.

“For example in Tanzania government put a subsidy on Gas Stoves and liquefied petroleum gas as an alternative. You can just wake up and put forward punitive laws without an alternative,” said Salamu, a Mangochi-Monkey based activist.

Liquefied petroleum gas, which is promoted as a clean energy source, is also expensive in Malawi, with one kilogram of gas being sold at K2,956.

However, government through the Deputy Director for Forestry Ted Kamoto has strongly and vividly defended the penalties citing that will help to protect the environment.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based at Monkey Bay in Mangochi district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

