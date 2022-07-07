DVV International Donates to Ntchisi Adult Literacy Graduates

By Pauline Kaude

Government and DVV International officials hold some of the donated tailoring equipment

Ntchisi, July 7, Mana: DVV International, a German based non-governmental organization has handed over tailoring equipment to be used by graduates of adult literacy education in Ntchisi District.

The equipment will be used in two Community Learning Centers (CLCs) namely Khuwi and Chinguluwe in the district which have been established in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare through its National Centre for Literacy and Adult Education.

DVV International Regional Director for Southern Africa, David Harrington said the organization decided to donate the tailoring equipment which included sewing machines, clothing material and other tailoring accessories to promote adult learning in the rural communities.

“We want to bring education programmes for adults that are community responsive, there are a lot of efforts for primary and secondary education and adult literacy but we need community education as well which is lacking in many countries,” he said, while appealing to the community members to take good care of the equipment.

Chief Community Development Officer in the Ministry of Gender, Samuel Ziba said the CLCs would complement government’s efforts of human capital development by equipping its citizenry with different marketable skills in line with Malawi 2063.

“Through these skills, communities will have access to income which they will use to afford basic commodities and in the process improve their living standards,” he said.

Ntchisi District Council Chairperson, Frackson Sefasi expressed gratitude to DVV International and appealed to the committees at the CLCs to ensure that the beneficiaries have easy access to the equipment.

20 participants have been selected from the district and will be trained by skilled tailors who have already been identified.

About 2,500 people graduate from adult literacy centres every year in the district according to the District’s Community Development Officer, Emily Chipata.

Government has since 1986 been offering adult literacy education to communities.